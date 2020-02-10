‘Ingredients’ still brewing for heavy rain

THE grass has never looked greener nor the tanks fuller following a week of transforming downpours in the Gympie region.

On Sunday evening, Widgee was blessed with 100mm of rain in 45 minutes - which was the first run-off rain in two years, resident Peter Hughes said.

Graziers and campsite owners in the upper Mary Valley rejoiced following a drenching of almost 300mm in 48 hours across the weekend.

Langshaw reported 55mm across the weekend while large downpours to the north and east were recorded on Saturday including 42mm at Miva, 39mm at Sexton and 38mm at Double Island Point.

Bluff Creek Campgrounds Lucas Johnson standing in water that didn't exist three weeks ago, with the Mary River reflowing again. Photo John McCutcheon

Less than three weeks ago, third-generation dairy farmer Shane Paulger said the Mary River at Kenilworth was the worst he'd seen when it was reduced to a trickle.

Now, that same stretch was up a metre and sending an obvious fresh downstream to Gympie that yesterday had steadied at Kidd Bridge at a height of 0.16m - still more than 9m from bridge height and 6m from the minor flood level.

The river yesterday was part of a long list of south east rivers on flood watch with heavy rain, thunderstorms and showers still possible in the coming days.

Gympie could get up to 90mm by Friday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology,

"All the ingredients are still there," forecaster Peter Markworthy said.