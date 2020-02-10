Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Wet Weather – Water level at the Gympie Weir 2pm Saturday
Gympie Wet Weather – Water level at the Gympie Weir 2pm Saturday
News

‘Ingredients’ still brewing for heavy rain

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
10th Feb 2020 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE grass has never looked greener nor the tanks fuller following a week of transforming downpours in the Gympie region.

On Sunday evening, Widgee was blessed with 100mm of rain in 45 minutes - which was the first run-off rain in two years, resident Peter Hughes said.

Graziers and campsite owners in the upper Mary Valley rejoiced following a drenching of almost 300mm in 48 hours across the weekend.

Langshaw reported 55mm across the weekend while large downpours to the north and east were recorded on Saturday including 42mm at Miva, 39mm at Sexton and 38mm at Double Island Point.

Bluff Creek Campgrounds Lucas Johnson standing in water that didn't exist three weeks ago, with the Mary River reflowing again. Photo John McCutcheon
Bluff Creek Campgrounds Lucas Johnson standing in water that didn't exist three weeks ago, with the Mary River reflowing again. Photo John McCutcheon

Less than three weeks ago, third-generation dairy farmer Shane Paulger said the Mary River at Kenilworth was the worst he'd seen when it was reduced to a trickle.

Now, that same stretch was up a metre and sending an obvious fresh downstream to Gympie that yesterday had steadied at Kidd Bridge at a height of 0.16m - still more than 9m from bridge height and 6m from the minor flood level.

The river yesterday was part of a long list of south east rivers on flood watch with heavy rain, thunderstorms and showers still possible in the coming days.

Gympie could get up to 90mm by Friday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology,

"All the ingredients are still there," forecaster Peter Markworthy said.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        premium_icon Wallace Bishop warned it may not survive retail armageddon

        Business It's been around for more than a 100 years but this retail icon has been warned it may struggle to survive as consumers tighten their belts.

        • 10th Feb 2020 5:18 PM
        O’Brien finds support at home as most just want to know ‘why?’

        premium_icon O’Brien finds support at home as most just want to know...

        News “I wish him well and hope that, in his political life, he has made the right...

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.

        Between O’Brien and Bolt, it’s been a shock and awe morning

        Between O’Brien and Bolt, it’s been a shock and awe morning

        Politics It has been an historic gobsmacking morning.