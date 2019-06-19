Ingredients perfect for Gympie's first winter race day

READY FOR THE CUP: RSL general manager Steve Lancaster and Gympie Turf Club treasurer Don Arthur excited for a big day at the races on Saturday.

HORSE RACING: The Gympie race track is in prime condition for the RSL Club Cup race day this Saturday at the Gympie Turf Club.

It is the second race meet of the year for the club and the first after the Gympie Show and treasurer Don Arthur said the track looked great.

"It came back from the show in really good order this year, so we are pretty happy about that,” he said. "It is nice and fluffy this year it was a bit slushy last year.”

With the March and April race meets usually smaller for numbers, Arthur said June was the start of the big crowd numbers.

"Year on year we are improving our numbers, so it is great,” he said.

"We would love to see as many people as we can fit in.

"Normally our quietest, and I don't understand why, is March and April and it improves from there on. June is the start of our ramp up to Muster Cup and Gympie Cup.”

Event organisers are hoping the expected showers hold off on Saturday. The gates open at 11am and there will be five races featured throughout the day including the Gympie RSL main race, Gympie Tennis Club Benchmark and Vietnam Veterans QTIS Maiden Plate.