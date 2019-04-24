Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tweet asking users to simply
A tweet asking users to simply "name one thing in this photo" has gone viral.
Offbeat

Infuriating photo baffling the internet

by Phoebe Loomes
24th Apr 2019 11:59 AM

A tweet asking people to simply "name one thing in this photo" has left people infuriated and confused.

"What the hell is going on?" one commenter asked under the post, which has been liked over 25,000 times and retweeted over 9000 times since it was posted yesterday.

"I'm losing my mind," wrote another Twitter user.

"Nothing has ever stressed me this much all my life," wrote another, following by distressed crying emojis.

Looking at the seemingly innocuous photo of a cluttered room (or is it?) quickly causes frustration as you try to pinpoint single objects in the photo and identify them.

People had strong reactions to the image. Some said it reminded them of "hoarder houses" they'd lived in.

Others called the image "cursed" or wondered if it was AI generated to test the "limits of the human psyche".

Others said they simply "would not engage with the image".

"Can't name anything but I do smell burnt toast," one person commented.

"This is driving me crazy!" one user wrote.

"It makes me imagine hell, and I cant picture anything but this," another said.

"I count at least three guelves," one commenter offered.

One user remade the tweet with similar looking, more readily identifiable objects.

Some people saw questionable things in the photo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continue the conversation @dollyybird

More Stories

baffled internet offbeat photo strange viral

Top Stories

    Detectives investigate horror Normanby Bridge fall

    premium_icon Detectives investigate horror Normanby Bridge fall

    News Gympie police waiting for forensic results from bridge

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:33 PM
    What's open in Gympie region this Anzac Day

    premium_icon What's open in Gympie region this Anzac Day

    News Some small stores, pubs and other venues will be open on Anzac Day

    DINGO ATTACK: Fraser Island rangers reveal fate of suspects

    premium_icon DINGO ATTACK: Fraser Island rangers reveal fate of suspects

    Breaking The attack happened on Eurong Rd on Good Friday.

    How this gymnast is taking Gympie to the national stage

    premium_icon How this gymnast is taking Gympie to the national stage

    News 'I am looking forward to compete and see how my skills'