Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Influencer’s ‘putrid’ toilet disaster

5th Feb 2021 6:41 PM

 

There's nothing worse than a blocked toilet - and it's now something Aussie influencer Jessika Power knows all too well.

The star recently discovered the bathroom disaster, and boyfriend Filip Poznanovic filmed her hilarious efforts to plunge the drain and free the blockage.

Influencer Jessika Power has a plumbing disaster.
Influencer Jessika Power has a plumbing disaster.

Over a series of Instagram Stories, an often gagging Power is seen plunging the toilet and the drain in an effort to fix the plumbing problem.

The self-confessed "massive germaphobe" was visibly horrified by the task, claiming, "I feel violated and that I have PTSD from this."

Boyfriend Filip Poznanovic filmed her struggles.
Boyfriend Filip Poznanovic filmed her struggles.

After a while, brown liquid and solids began to emerge from a drain on the bathroom floor, which Poznanovic described as "putrid" and "disgusting".

During the course of the horror chore, Power reached deep into the drain and pulled out hair, solids which she claimed were "rocks" and bathroom wet wipes, which the couple believed was the cause of the blockage in the first place.

The ‘massive germaphobe’ said she felt ‘violated’.
The ‘massive germaphobe’ said she felt ‘violated’.

"I just feel kind of sick," a horrified Power said towards the end of the job, and at one point asked to call a plumber, before being told by Poznanovic it was "too late" for that.

However, after plunging her hand right into the toilet, Power pulled it off, and eventually, the toilet began flushing as normal.

"I'm basically a plumber now, so if you need my digits, I can basically unblock anything," she joked at the end of her ordeal.

 

 

Originally published as Influencer's 'putrid' toilet disaster

influencer offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Normanby Bridge to close for 3 months

        Premium Content BREAKING: Normanby Bridge to close for 3 months

        News Southside and Mary Valley motorists will have to cross the Mary River using the Mary Valley Link Road or Kidd Bridge

        Creep who touched 15yo recommitted to Gympie District Court

        Premium Content Creep who touched 15yo recommitted to Gympie District Court

        News Last year he was sentenced in the District Court for two counts of indecently...

        LAST CHANCE: Vote now for Gympie’s Best Child Care Teacher

        LAST CHANCE: Vote now for Gympie’s Best Child Care Teacher

        News Some early leaders have emerged among our 24 nominees - help us celebrate and thank...

        ‘Reportable offender’ failed to tell police about toddler

        Premium Content ‘Reportable offender’ failed to tell police about toddler

        News The Gympie court has convicted the 22-year-old for failing to tell police about...