Crime

‘Influencer’ pleads guilty to drug charges

by Greg Stolz
2nd Feb 2021 11:58 AM
An Instagram influencer caught up in the same cocaine bust as former Gold Coast Titans NRL star Michael Gordon has pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group.

Mikayla Noakes, 20, and her surfer boyfriend Tate Robinson, 22, were among seven people including Gordon arrested in cross-border raids last November.

They were accused of being part of a syndicate supplying cocaine across the Gold Coast and Tweed.

Noakes was charged with multiple offences including participating in a criminal group and supplying a prohibited drug.

Mikayla Noakes and Tate Robinson on Instagram.
She had pleaded not guilty to the most serious charge of participating in a criminal group but changed her plea to guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

She also pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing a prohibited drug.

Noakes will be sentenced on March 22.

Gordon, who was sacked by the Titans as an assistant coach after the drug bust, is due to be sentenced on February 15.

Former Gold Coast Titan player Michael Gordon. Picture: Scott Powick
Robinson and accused syndicate ringleader Jack Jones are due to return to court on February 12.

Noakes had been ordered by a court to live with her grandparents and have no contact with Robinson as part of strict bail conditions.

Originally published as 'Influencer' pleads guilty to drug charges

qld crime

