Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Crime

Infant in critical condition as crime scene declared

by Elise Williams
25th Aug 2020 7:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major police investigation is underway at a South Brisbane apartment complex after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday declared a crime scene at the River Plaza Apartments in South Brisbane.

A police spokesman told The Courier-Mail on Monday the incident remained under investigation.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm yesterday. The matter was referred to police by hospital staff," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Infant in critical condition, crime scene declared

child abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THEY’RE BACK: Terror from above as magpie season arrives

        Premium Content THEY’RE BACK: Terror from above as magpie season arrives

        News Gympie region residents are asked to be patient with this protected native animal that is just protecting its chicks

        Qld Health releases update on airlifted Gympie P-plater

        Premium Content Qld Health releases update on airlifted Gympie P-plater

        News The young man was trapped in his car for more than an hour after it hit a tree...

        Another outstanding Gympie woman nominated for Hero Award

        Premium Content Another outstanding Gympie woman nominated for Hero Award

        News Gympie trainer Cindy Hartwig, has been nominated for a Queensland Local Hero award...

        IT’S ON: How a Gympie region music festival will beat COVID

        Premium Content IT’S ON: How a Gympie region music festival will beat COVID

        News Next month’s festival will feature 123 performers and is expected to host nearly...