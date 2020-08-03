Infant in Gympie highway rollover

THREE people including an infant were in a car that veered off the Bruce Highway and rolled several times before landing in an embankment early yesterday morning.

The crash, which occurred just after 5.40am in Gympie, resulted in a man, woman and the infant being taken to Gympie Hospital.

The infant reportedly had no injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

A man in his 30s suffered chest and abdominal pain and a woman in her 30s had an injury to a lower limb and suffered back pain, the spokeswoman said.

The man, woman and the child were the only people in the car and were all in a stable condition when taken to hospital, QAS reported.

The crash came a day after a motorbike rider was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash at Curra.