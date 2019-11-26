‘Inexcusable, monumental failure’ of Gympie council

Letter to the Editor

COUNCIL’S annual report to be tabled on Wednesday is a litany of unmitigated disasters in terms of ineptitude and mismanagement.

The formulation of, and adherence to a budget is arguably the most fundamental prerequisite of sound financial management. Unfortunately it would appear to be something of which the current mayor and CEO have absolutely no concept.

Of course, variances can and do occur but variances of this magnitude scream incompetence or a complete disregard of their fiduciary obligations under the Local Government Act.

The report abandons the historical practice of showing the operating result and then the net result. The reason is obvious. The operating result (recurrent income minus recurrent expenditure) is a deficit of $12 million compared to an anticipated surplus of $1.3 million. A variance of $13.3 million indicates the budgetary process was “take a wild guess”. That does not engender confidence in the 10-year forward projections which are dismal enough even in the wild guess stage.

The $12 million deficit comes on the back of last year’s $4.3 million deficit so it is little wonder that the community equity (wealth of the region) has declined by $17 million.

This figure is a bit vague as the comment talks about $1.13 million, which is actually $1.13 billion and the chart (on P 876) shows the $1.13 “million” as 2017/18 when it is actually 2018/19.

The Auditor General and the Queensland Treasury Corp would have to be somewhat concerned about the financial sustainability ratios. Of the three main ratios underpinning this assessment, two are disastrous.

The Asset Sustainability Ratio which is supposed to be above 90 per cent is 52.7 per cent and is not forecast to come anywhere near 90 per cent at any time in the 10-year forward estimates.

The Operating Surplus Ratio which should be in the 0-10 per cent range is minus 13.39 per cent and is not forecast to come anywhere near 10 per cent at any time in the 10-year forward estimates. This is the second consecutive year of negative surplus ratios and the next four years are also predicted to be negative. No business can withstand six consecutive years of negative results without dire consequences.

Of course the cash reserves continue downwards with a reduction of $6.5 million in actual cash but $10 million decline in total financial assets (cash plus receivables etc).

I try to remain positive, but that is very difficult in a sea of red ink where almost all the financial statistics are negative.

A negative variance to budget of over $13 million is absolutely inexcusable and stands as an indictment of the mayor and CEO and those councillors who have contributed to a monumental failure in their obligation to ensure prudent management of ratepayer funds.

Ian Petersen,

Gympie