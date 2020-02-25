Theme park industry’s dilemma as it battles back

<p> </p> <p> QUEENSLAND tourism chiefs are bracing for a further decline in visitors to Gold Coast theme parks after the damning findings from the Dreamworld inquest. </p> <p style="font-stretch:96%;"> The region is also expected to feel the impact of reduced international tourist on the back of coronavirus travel bans. </p> <p style="font-stretch:99%;"> But the industry and State Government haves to manage how to promote the tourist mecca without compounding the grief of victims' loved ones or exacerbating safety fears. </p> <p> Village Roadshow yesterday moved to assure tourists that safety measures at its parks - including Movie World and Sea World - were up to standard. </p> <p> Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief Daniel Gschwind warned the tourism industry would have to expect some travellers to reconsider visiting a theme park. </p> <p> "As a consumer, you are confronted with how you should be respectful to the victims and the family," he said. </p> <p> The Queensland Government last week announced funding for new tourism campaigns including one focused on the Gold Coast. </p> <p style="font-stretch:99%;"> It is understood one of the planned promotions includes reference to theme parks but it is not clear if this will go ahead. </p> <p> Dreamworld has struggled to attract visitors since the 2016 Thunder River Rapids tragedy but numbers increased in recent months, with reported crowds of up to 10,000 people a day. </p> <p> Since the deaths, the theme park has opened a new theatre and water slides and has announced plans for further expansion including a state-of-the-art rollercoaster. </p> <p> But tourism bosses warned Dreamworld and other parks could see patrons stay away unless safety was guaranteed. </p> <p> Mr Gschwind said advertising campaigns would not be enough to restore faith in safety and this could only be done over time. </p> <p> "Whether they are going on a tour, staying in a hotel or doing any other activities, people have to have a sense that their safety comes first," Mr Gschwind said. </p> <p> "As an industry we have to recover the trust and show safety will not be taken for granted. </p> <p> "Reputations are built over a long time but can be lost in a short time." </p> <p> Village Roadshow released a statement yesterday, stressing the point that there was "nothing more important in the culture of our company than safety". </p> <p> "Our rides are modern and safe. 