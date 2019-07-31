Menu
Industry slams Tourism Minister’s tweet

by Chris Calcino
31st Jul 2019 9:39 AM
THE Far North's slumping visitation numbers will take centre stage when Queensland Parliament's week of estimate hearings tackles tourism today.

Opposition tourism spokesman David Crisafulli is expected to pepper the State Government with questions about the state of the industry in Cairns and surrounds.

He pulled up Tourism Minister Kate Jones after she tweeted "Tourism is booming in Queensland - particularly on the Sunshine Coast" in response to an article about record visitation to that region.

"Businesses in Cairns are hanging on by their fingernails and to hear the minister say tourism is booming must be ashes in their mouths," he said.

"The industry needs a leader, not a cheerleader.

"Things are tough in the tourism sector in most parts of Queensland, and Cairns is doing it tough."

Ms Jones said she understood recent months had been difficult for Cairns.

"However, David Crisafulli should know that tourists are now spending $650 million more in Cairns compared to when he was a minister in the Newman Government," she said.

