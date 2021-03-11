Menu
Bus driver Jullie Laffey has been praised for her actions during a fatal crash near Gympie on Tuesday
News

Industry pays tribute to heroic Gympie bus driver

Shelley Strachan
11th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
The peak body representing Queensland’s bus operators say Tuesday’s accident near Gympie between a four-wheel-drive and a school bus could have been catastrophic had it not been for the professionalism of the driver Jullie Laffey and a seat-belt equipped bus.

Queensland Bus Industry Council executive director David Tape expressed his condolences for the passenger in the car who tragically lost his life in the accident and wished the driver, recovering in hospital, a full and speedy recovery.

He also said Ms Laffey represented the high quality bus drivers across the state who take the responsibility for children’s safety very seriously.

Bus driver Jullie Laffey has been praised for her actions during a fatal crash near Gympie on Tuesday
“From reports, it appears that had she not acted as quickly as she did to attempt to avoid the accident, there could have been many serious injuries or even deaths.

“On behalf of the bus industry and all of the families who had children on the bus, I’d like to thank Jullie and commend her.”

Mr Tape said that more than 150,000 Queensland school children rely on buses to get them to and from school every day, and the industry is proud of its safety record.

The driver of the full Gympie region school bus is already being hailed a hero for her efforts to avoid the crash.
“This is an example of great driving coupled with a high quality bus, that together ensured that these children were kept safe,” he explained, pointing out the importance of having all children seated in school buses.

“QBIC supports any initiative that will keep children safe, including seat-belts on school buses, and we need no further proof of the importance of seat-belts than this accident.”

The Barton's Buses school bus involved in the serious crash near Wolvi on Tuesday afternoon.
