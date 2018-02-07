Industry giants celebrate six decades in Gympie business

BACK THEN: Pat Nolan, 2nd left, in the Mary St shop in 1961, with L. Lewis, Viv Dodt and customer Mrs Neal.

IN A poem penned by Marco Gliori in 2012, Gympie businessman Pat Nolan was described as a "no fuss bloke” who supplied meat to everyone from the Sultan of Brunei to Gympie locals.

This Saturday, Nolan Meats will celebrate 60 years of business.

What started out as a one man operation on February 10, in 1958, has grown into a meat industry dynasty with its roots still planted firmly in Gympie.

In August last year, Nolan Meats unveiled a multimillion dollar expansion of their Randwick Rd processing facility, effectively sealing them as one of the world's premier suppliers of beef.

According to company director, Pat's son Terry, it was never in his father's plan to be a global player in the meat market, but the values he instilled in the business in those early days are still evident.

At 89-years-of-age, Pat still drops into the East Deep Creek headquarters most days and while he may not be as involved as he once was, Terry believes his presence is valuable to the younger members of staff.

"He (Pat) officially retired in 2001, but he still comes to work most days,” Terry said.

"It's good for the young people to see him out there working.

"He works hard.”

It is Pat's dedication to the meat industry that Terry credits for the organisation's success today.

Since Pat's retirement, Terry and his brothers Michael and Tony have expanded on Pat's passion and corporatised the operation.

"He (Pat) had no idea it would get to the size it has,” Terry said.

"As the next generation came on board, we started to write business plans and we had this view to double the business every five years. It's easy to double from 10 staff to 20, and from 20 to 40, but when you start doubling from 150 to 300 the growth is rapid.

"Dad has always been innovative and progressive but I'm not sure he envisaged the growth we have had in the last decade.”