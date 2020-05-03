Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Business

Industry giant joins cause for healthcare workers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIO Tinto has made a donation of calico bags to support Gladstone's frontline workers.

The industry giant donated 2000 of the bags to Gladstone Hospital.

Communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said it was a small way the company could partner with the community during the pandemic.

"We saw it as a good opportunity for us to help in a small way," Ms Devine-Hewitt said.

"Our Gladstone healthcare workers are essential to support services so we were only too happy to help."

The donation was part of Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone fund.

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone gladstone hospital healthcare workers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

        premium_icon Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

        News This morning’s minimum smashed Friday’s lowest temperatures.

        Two more recover as active virus cases near zero

        premium_icon Two more recover as active virus cases near zero

        Health The Sunshine Coast could soon be coronavirus free, as more recovered from the virus...

        LOCKDOWN LAWS: What police will look for today around Gympie

        premium_icon LOCKDOWN LAWS: What police will look for today around Gympie

        News Lockdown restrictions are lifting from today but there are still strict rules to...

        Gympie police out in force as restrictions lift today

        premium_icon Gympie police out in force as restrictions lift today

        News Gympie region police will patrol recreational places around the region as lockdown...