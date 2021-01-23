Menu
The amount of industrial space available at Tin Can Bay will soon grow with the construction of two new sheds approved by Gympie Regional Council
News

Industrial space grows at Cooloola Coast

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 12:01 AM
Industrial businesses looking for a new home will soon have a few more options to choose from with two new sheds approved to be built at Tin Can Bay.

Maslen Super Holdings has been given the green light by Gympie Regional Council to build the sheds at its Scullett Dr in an expansion of its existing building.

The site already accommodates three light industrial sheds and a home.

The expansion will be built alongside the existing home and sheds on the Scullett Dr property, bringing the total industrial floor space to almost 1000m sq.

The expansion will add a combined 497m sq of industrial space to the coast’s business offerings, and bring the total for the Scullett Dr property to almost 1000m sq.

The development was approved by the council’s planning department under delegation.

The amount of industrial land in the Gympie region has been under the microscope for several years, with calls for the council to definitively calculate how much there is and where it is located, information needed by prospective businesses.

coolooa coast council gympie business gympie council gympie regional council tin can bay
Gympie Times

