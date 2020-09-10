Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
News

Indigenous woman dies in police custody

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Sep 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

 

Originally published as Indigenous woman dies in police custody in Brisbane

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.8m bridge upgrade for important arterial in Gympie region

        Premium Content $1.8m bridge upgrade for important arterial in Gympie region

        News A temporary side track will be built and the project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather conditions permitting.

        LETTER: 80-year-old man’s desperate plea for carer visa

        LETTER: 80-year-old man’s desperate plea for carer visa

        Community ‘It is 4 years since I first contacted Llew O’Brien MP, Federal Member for Wide...

        5 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content 5 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News The names of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        WATCH: Gympie speedster’s incredible schoolboys hat trick

        Premium Content WATCH: Gympie speedster’s incredible schoolboys hat trick

        News James Nash superstar uses blistering pace to canter past Mountain Creek opposition...