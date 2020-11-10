Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Woman pleads guilty to $40k fraud
Woman pleads guilty to $40k fraud
Crime

Indigenous leader pleads guilty to $40k fraud

by Kara Sonter
10th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former board member of south west Queensland indigenous people's organisation Mandandanji Limited Raylene Manns, 59, today pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining financial advantage for self after she wrongfully claimed $42,623.14 in social security payments over the court of four years.

The court heard Manns, who grew up in Roma, had at times made false declarations of her income, leading to inflated government payments.

The court heard despite the fraud, Manns was a well-respected member of her community who "will be active in the community until the day she dies," according to her defence lawyer who fought to keep her from spending time in jail.

The court heard it was government data matching technology that exposed Manns' fraudulent claims.

A regretful Manns was sentenced to six months' jail however would serve no actual time in custody, while also undertaking a two-year good behaviour bond.

 

 

 

Originally published as Indigenous leader pleads guilty to $40k fraid

More Stories

court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        Premium Content Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        News A camping trip with his girlfriend landed a 35yo man in court when her father dobbed him in to police

        Child care centre developers take council to court

        Premium Content Child care centre developers take council to court

        News Planning staff at Gympie Regional Council said the proposed new child care centre...

        ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        Premium Content ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        News Gympie community leaders give their honest reaction to the outcome of the US...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites