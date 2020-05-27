Indigenous healthcare also important, says Coodjinburra man

AS NATIONAL Reconciliation Week starts, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are being urged to visit their regular doctor or health worker, either via telehealth appointments or in person, in order to stay healthy.

Coodjinburra man Gordon Browning, Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander co-ordinator, said it was a particularly important message as COVID-19 restrictions start to lift and we head into flu season.

“The theme for this year’s National Reconciliation Week is ‘In this together’, so making and keeping medical appointments can help keep your family and community healthy,” Mr Browning said.

Gordon Browning getting his flu shot from nurse Theresa Plover.

“The flu vaccine is especially important because the elders in our community are more likely to get very sick from flu and need treatment in hospital.

“The flu shot is free for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over six months old, and you can get your free flu shot, like I did last week, at your GP, community health clinic, or Aboriginal Medical Service.

“It’s really important for indigenous Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to keep up with their and their family’s health care, and to make sure they don’t miss immunisations and other vital health check-ups — particularly for those living with or at risk of developing chronic disease.”

MORE NEWS:

- ‘Phenomenal’ Gympie market leaves meatworks buyers short

- Tradie accused of threatening to kill clients over unpaid bill

- Wide Bay MP expresses concerns over M’boro wind farm

Today marks the start of National Reconciliation Week, which runs each year between May 27–June 3. The week takes on a particular significance this year, marking the 20th anniversary.

Yugambeh woman Aunty Helen Felstead, who is the chairwoman of North Coast Aboriginal Corporation for Community Health (NCACCH), said it was an excellent time to consider the significant health inequities still facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“There needs to be a holistic approach to our health, by looking at housing, education and employment as well as health,” Aunty Helen said.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are often affected by preventable diseases at a higher rate than non-indigenous children, so getting our bubbas vaccinated is highly effective in reducing the rate of illness and death.

“Under the National Immunisation Program, we are doing really well, with over 92 per cent of our one-year-old bubbas immunised, and 96 per cent of our five-year-olds. This has been a big improvement over the last 10 years and hopefully we can continue to improve.”