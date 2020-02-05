Indigenous All Stars in crisis as Walker sidelined

Cody Walker was set to skipper the indigenous All Stars before a shoulder injury rubbed him out.

INDIGENOUS All Stars coach Laurie Daley has confirmed that Rabbitohs star Cody Walker will miss the February 22 clash with the Maori All Stars due to a knee injury.

Walker only returned to contact work with the Rabbitohs on Monday and Daley won't risk him with just over two weeks until the game at Cbus Super Stadium.

"I spoke to Cody yesterday and I doubt whether he will be there," Daley said.

"I don't think he will be due to his shoulder injury. It has taken a bit more time. He has got to have a few more weeks of contact, which he just started yesterday.

"He will be out as well."

Meanwhile Sharks prop Andrew Fifita will miss the annual indigenous All Stars pre-season match after also failing to recover from a knee injury in time.

Fifita had his knee cleaned out before Christmas and took to social media on Sunday night via Instagram to confirm his unavailability.

"Unfortunately due to injury, I will not be playing in the 2020 All Star game," Fifita wrote. "I'm shattered and gutted that I cannot represent. Best of luck brothers, I'll be there to cheer you on."

Fifita and Walker's unavailability comes on the back of Titans skipper Ryan James being rubbed out of the clash due to a season-ending ACL injury.

Andrew Fifita ruled himself out of the All Stars clash on Sunday night.

"We have lost a couple of front-rowers in Andrew Fifita and Ryan James and we are having a dig around at the moment," Daley said.

"The call was yesterday that tipped me off about a few players, but you have to be registered in the NRL.

Ryan James will miss the 2020 season with an ACL injury, which dashed his All Stars hopes.

"You can't be just playing bush football. I'm not worried, but we just have to play a different style.

"But ideally you want a couple of front-rowers. You don't want to be going into these games with back-rowers playing front row, but if that's what we have got to do then we will do it."