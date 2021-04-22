India's coronavirus shortages spur black market for oxygen

India, the biggest producer of generic drugs, has been unable to meet demand for antiviral medication.

India, the biggest producer of generic drugs, has been unable to meet demand for antiviral medication.

As Poonam Sinha fought for her life, her distraught son found himself fending off black marketeers for coronavirus drugs after the Indian hospital treating her ran out of supplies.

He finally located a pharmacist who said the drug could only be found on the black market, and offered to source it for an eye-popping 100,000 rupees ($1,340), over 30 times its usual price and three times the average monthly salary for an Indian white-collar worker.

Originally published as India's Covid-19 shortages spur black market for drugs, oxygen