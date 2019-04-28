Scare as Smith aerial show takes down Warner

Steve Smith has played down fears of any significant damage to his recently repaired elbow after his spectacular catch removed fellow Australian World Cup batsman David Warner in the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals captain Smith played a key role in their seven-wicket win over Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep alive his side's play-off hopes.

But he did put a scare through the hosts' camp and that of Australian cricket officials and fans when he appeared to re-injure his elbow when he ran back and dived full length to his right to dismiss Warner off the bowling of Oshane Thomas.

Smith he received medical attention after the incident but was able to bat as Rajasthan chased down the run required with five balls to spare.

"Just landed on the elbow. Hopefully it's OK, it hurt initially because of the impact," he said.

"I'll know more when I take the tape off."

The brilliant dismissal at deep extra cover saw a somewhat subdued Warner - who was aiming for a fourth successive half century - out for 37 off 32 balls after the Sunrisers were put into bat.

The IPL's top run scorer this season was unable to hit a single boundary. Manish Pandey struck 61 off 49 balls as the visitors posted 8-160.

In reply, the Royals chased down the target with five balls to spare, thanks mainly to a 78-run opening partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (39) and Liam Livingstone (44), and an unbeaten 48 off 32 balls from Sanju Samson. Smith, coming in at number four, also contributed with the bat with 22 off 16 balls.

Big-hitting Australian Ashton Turner (three not out) ended his streak of five successive ducks before Samson hit the winning runs.