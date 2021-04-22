Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.
Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.
News

India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 surge

by THOMAS MORGAN
22nd Apr 2021 4:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has announced repatriation flights from India will be scaled back.

It comes after 130 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Australia's international traveller quarantine system from the subcontinent in recent days.

India today reported 314,835 cases of COVID-19.

The decision was made in national cabinet this afternoon. Currently only Darwin and Sydney only receive flights from India.

Mr Morrison said chartered flights into Darwin Airport would be slashed amid growing concern over a wave of new COVID-19 cases in India.

"We will be reducing by some 30 per cent the numbers coming through our chartered services in the months ahead," Mr Morrison said.

Exemptions for travellers to go abroad to so-called 'red zone' countries would also be reduced.

"We'll be instructing Border Force to ensure that only in very urgent circumstances with an exemption be permitted for someone to travel to a high risk country," Mr Morrison said.

Originally published as India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 case surge

coronavirus travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Most useless war in history’

        Premium Content ‘Most useless war in history’

        News The mother of slain Gympie soldier Ash Birt reflects on the decision to pull Australian troops out of Afghanistan.

        Survivor’s harrowing account of dentist’s sexual assault

        Premium Content Survivor’s harrowing account of dentist’s sexual assault

        Crime Jebson Herrod jailed for seven years over sadistic assaults

        Great deal: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Great deal: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

        Premium Content How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

        News ‘We can’t wait’: Greens Senator Larissa Waters is calling on the Federal Government...