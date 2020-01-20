Independent review reveals state of Gympie’s rural roads

An independent review into the region’s roads by the council – sparked by criticism like this protest in May last year by Dave Golding – has found Gympie’s gravel roads are on par with other councils in Queensland.

An independent review into the region’s roads by the council – sparked by criticism like this protest in May last year by Dave Golding – has found Gympie’s gravel roads are on par with other councils in Queensland.

Gympie’s gravel roads may be a lightning-rod for public criticism but their condition is on par with those in other council areas, an independent review revealed.

This was the finding of Shepherd Asset Management, a group brought in to help determine what – if anything more – needed to be improved in council’s gravel road maintenance system.

Shepherds’ report found 15 improvements the council could make to how it maintained its gravel roads, with council staff reporting the majority have already been implemented.

The report found the roads to be safe at an average 70km/h speed.

The report on the region’s gravel roads is one of almost a dozen things on the council’s agenda this week.

This could be improved to 78km/h, but only with an added cost of $443,000 per year.

But overall, staff said things were on par with other pats of Queensland.

“The review has provided reassurance that the condition of Gympie region’s gravel roads are comparable to those of similar councils,” staff said in their report on the review.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

It found the council’s budget per kilomtere for grading and resheeting was about the average other council spend.

The fate of the region’s saleyards is also on the agenda.

The council expected to accept a draft plan which recommends kepping the yards at Araluen for the next 5-10 years before finding them a new home.

Dan Sullivan would be selling cattle at a new Gympie facility under a draft plan for the region’s saleyards.

Under this plan the council will minimise its capital spend on the yards, but still ensuring health and safety requirements are met.

It will also commence planning for a new greenfields site, develop a feasibility study to support the site seek private sector interest in its construction or operation.

Also on the agenda is a call from councillor Dan Stewart to end the council’s involvement in organising New Year’s Eve festivities.

“Given many people are involved in a variety of events in the lead up to and around Christmas, it is hard to justify another event just six days after Christmas,” Mr Stewart says in his motion.

Dan Stewart wants the council to step away from organising Gympie’s New Year’s Eve festivities.

“It cost Council about $40 000 and was attended by about 4000 people.”

He said in his motion the council could still provide funding through Community Assistance Grants.

Rates relief for drought-hit primary producers, the development of a waste management strategy advisory committee and an in committee staff matter are also on Wednesday’s agenda.