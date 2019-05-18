Independent believes he has enough support to win Wide Bay

FOLLOW OUR ROLLING COVERAGE AS THE WIDE BAY VOTES ARE COUNTED

INDEPENDENT candidate for Wide Bay Tim Jerome believes he has enough support to out-poll Labor candidate Jason Scanes - and ultimately usurp the incumbent LNP and Llew O'Brien - as polls close and counting begins across the nation.

Mr Jerome took to handing out his own how to vote cards at Gympie South State School on Saturday morning, and said he had been given a boost in confidence after positive feedback from passing voters.

Mr Jerome, who previously contested the Division 8 seat at last year's Gympie Regional Council by-election, said that campaign had given him important experience this time around.

"I'm still feeling confident. I know (people) think Llew's going to get over the line but I don't think he is. I think I'm going to out-poll Labor, and I think I'm going to get their preference, I'm actually preference number 3,” he said.

"I'm going to get everything to the right, by the time I get to the right I'm going to have enough to get over the Greens and Labor, and then I think I'm going to get their preference and have enough to get over him. We'll see if I'm wrong.”

Mr Jerome said he and wife Jo were feeling the gargantuan, nine-month campaign, but had been buoyed by strong support around the Gympie region and further afield in the electorate.

He said he wouldn't be keenly following the vote count, just waiting for the congratulatory phone call.

"We door-knocked about 10,000 houses to hear what people were saying, they were fed up with the major parties and there's no trust there,” he said.

"(Today) a lot of guys just go past and they won't get anything (how to vote cards), and on the way out they'll give me a wink and say 'you've got my vote mate'. So I'm feeling pretty damn confident.

"Jo and I have worked hard, we've been up all night putting our corflutes out, and up this morning to set up. In all reality we'll be going to bed pretty early.

"We're not feeling the nerves. We'll just wait for that phone call.”