‘Incredible’: Twin water spouts form off Rainbow Beach

Higgins Storm Chasers have posted a video taken by a visitor to the Cooloola Coast of two incredible twin water spouts forming off Rainbow Beach.

Sporadics showers and small storms have been moving through the region today, and Tiara Brown has reportedly captured the twin waterspouts about midday.

Mum furious, kids petrified by illegal burnouts filmed at Teewah

The Gympie region could possibly be in for some significant rainfall in the latter half of the Easter long weekend, with falls potentially in the “hundreds” of millimetres possible, though the BoM has stressed that was “not locked in” and “still unclear”.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000 cash

In the twin waterspouts shot today at Rainbow Beach, a man and his dog are seen running up the beach as the waterspouts form in the background.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE VIDEO

Twin Water spouts captured on film off Rainbow Beach on March 30, 2021. Photo courtesy of Higgins Storm Chasers video screenshot.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said today waterspouts were no unusual in this part of the world and at this time of the year, especially with the kind of shower activity and storm activity the Cooloola Coast was experiencing today.

They are quite favoured out from there through the morning hours and late morning,” the spokesman said.

Water spouts form when the overnight breeze coming off the land meets the undisturbed south east breeze just off the coast. Throw in a shower on top of that and the air is drawn up.

Water spouts off the Queensland coast were usually relatively weak, the BoM spokesman said, but you still would not want to be caught in one in a small boat or aircraft.

“The chances of encountering one are relatively small.”

