Incredible scenes as Muster rope-off begins

scott kovacevic
by
30th Jul 2019 3:03 PM
THIS year's Gympie Muster is still more than three weeks away but crowds are already rolling in with dozens staking their claim at this year's festival.

Organisers found themselves faced with a horde of revellers lining up in Amamoor for Saturday's Muster.

Once in, young and old alike spent the day setting up their homes away from home ahead of next month's musical party.

This year's Muster runs from August 22 to August 25.

Kasey Chambers, Chase Rice, Tex Perkins, James Blundell, The McClymonts are some of the acts on this year's bill.

