Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
Environment

Incredible picture of Sydney drowning in bushfire smoke

by Ben Graham,Phoebe Loomes and Ally Foster
21st Nov 2019 7:22 PM

A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.

Crews in Victoria are battling against the most severe Code Red conditions in parts of the state;

In South Australia catastrophic conditions have destroyed numerous homes overnight and today;

In NSW crews continue to battle blazes after a horror two weeks;

In Queensland crews are taking advantage of easing conditions, but fires continue to burn around the state;

Crews are also battling blazes in Tasmania.

bushfires fires sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie woman to star in new version of Wizard of Oz at QPAC

        premium_icon Gympie woman to star in new version of Wizard of Oz at QPAC

        News GYMPIE talent Michaela Stubbs will star as the wicked witch Evillene in the QPAC/ACPA musical production of The Wiz, next month

        WATCH: Man flown to hospital critical after Miva crash

        premium_icon WATCH: Man flown to hospital critical after Miva crash

        News Footage shows RACQ Lifeflight rescue chopper transporting man to Brisbane hospital.

        Fast moving fire west of Gympie ‘contained’, homes saved

        premium_icon Fast moving fire west of Gympie ‘contained’, homes saved

        News You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation...