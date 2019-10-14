INCREDIBLE PHOTOS: Inferno engulfs hay truck

Fire engulfed a semi-trailer loaded with cane hay on the Isis Highway about 2km north of Coalstoun Lakes at 2.40pm.

Fire engulfed a semi-trailer loaded with cane hay on the Isis Highway about 2km north of Coalstoun Lakes at 2.40pm.

A TRUCKIE has had a lucky escape this afternoon after his semi-trailer loaded with hay burst into flames on the Isis Highway between Biggenden and Coalstoun Lakes at about 2.40pm.

The incident occurred 2km north of Coalstoun Lakes outside of By-Mingo Droughtmasters Stud.

The truck driver was uninjured.

He said he was travelling from Bundaberg "out west" but declined to comment further about the incident.

Crews from Gayndah and Biggenden are still on the scene and traffic is banked up on the Isis Highway in both directions.

Gayndah Fire Station captain Ron Mitchell said the fire was "well involved" by the time crews arrived on scene.

The fire on the truck's body has mostly been extinguished, but the load of what the Times understands is cane hay continues to burn.

Three fire crews are on scene after a hay truck caught fire on the Isis Hwy at Coalstoun Lakes.

"Our biggest problem now is getting the hay off because that will just continue to burn so we've got to get a machine to get that off," Capt Mitchell said.

"Until we get that (hay) off, we could be here for hours... could be one, could be five (hours)."

Grazier Don Roberton, owner of the stud outside which the incident occurred, said he was alerted to the fire by a woman who entered his property from the highway.

He called 000 and alongside several other local producers, helped keep the blaze contained by extinguishing small fires on the highway shoulder which ignited as burning hay blew off the semi-trailer.

An emergency services officer said the driver relayed to her that the fire began in the engine, but Capt Mitchell was unable to confirm how the fire began.