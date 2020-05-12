Incredible new rules for Gympie cricketers when season returns

CRICKET: Gympie swing bowlers could need another method other than spit to enhance the ball if the Covid-19 rules remain in place.

Gympie Regional Cricket president and Valleys swing bowler Rod Venn said there was potential in how the ball was polished.

“The usual shining of the ball that bowlers will do to assist with the swing and movement of the ball may be prohibited in our current situation with the coronavirus to ensure there is no transmission of anything through fluids,” Venn said.

“They (Cricket Australia) would have to consider whether or how a bowler can shine a ball without any form of natural sweat.

“It might be something that can shine it which may not have been permitted previously. There will be a lot of work to be done because it is a time-honoured tradition that you shine with natural sweat. It would be a huge change”.

Swing bowlers heavily rely on spit to shine and enhance the ball and Venn said it would affect the nature of his game.

“I am mainly a swing bowler and it is important at the right time and age of overs on the ball to apply an amount of sweat on one side and have the other side rough so it will move for you,” he said.

“Cricket Australia have not gone so far to say what could be used but would have to make it a consistent process across the board but they said they would change the rules accordingly”.

Gympie Regional Cricket fixtures use a white ball, and Venn said if this change was implemented, the local game would be affected.

“The bowlers will still want to shine the ball,” he said.

The shining of the ball is not the only change that could come into effect.

“Certainly on the field that metre and a half could apply but I am hearing that no congregation in the dressing rooms will be allowed where possible,” Venn said.

“There will not be many times where the 1.5m will be an issue, only in the slips”.