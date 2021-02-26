‘Incredible netballer’ killed in crash

The young woman who died in a two-car crash on Wednesday night is being remembered as a talented netball player who lit up every room.

Ivy-Rose Hughes, 19, was one of eight people involved in a two-vehicle crash just after 10pm on Wednesday at the intersection of Main and Malpas roads in McLaren Vale.

While the other seven people were taken to hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries, Ms Hughes died at the scene.

Ms Hughes' netball club, the Matrics, took to social media to express their "absolute devastation" at the loss.

"(She was) an incredible netballer and even more incredible young woman. The entire netball community has been saddened by this news," the club wrote.

"She was a bright spark and was much loved throughout our club."

Ivy-Rose Hughes, 19, was killed in a motor accident at McLaren Vale on Wednesday night. Picture: Matrics Netball Club

The club wrote that Ms Hughes had been a star of the Premier League squad and had represented South Australia on "numerous occasions."

"Her impact on the netball community will not be forgotten," the club went on to say.

"Our thoughts are with Ivy's family and loved ones at this time, along with the entire netball family who are feeling the impact of this great loss."

Indoor Netball Australia wrote that Ms Hughes could "light up an entire arena".

"Ivy was an extraordinary netballer … She was a wonderful person with a smile and disposition that would light up an entire arena," the organisation wrote.

"Rest In Peace Ivy-Rose Hughes."

Ivy-Rose Hughes has been remembered by friends as a ‘beautiful soul’. Picture: Matrics Netball Club

Friends of Ms Rose have also taken to Facebook to express their grief.

One woman wrote: "I will never forget the happiness you radiated wherever you went. Knowing you was a privilege … We'll all love you forever."

Another friend described her as a "beautiful soul, kindness you can't even explain".

"It was a pleasure to be your friend and to watch you grow. From a young age we all knew you were destined to be great, you were taken way too soon. Keep spreading love up there angel," the friend wrote.

SA Police are continuing to ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward as they investigate the incident.

