‘Incredible’ breakthrough in $10K puppy theft

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - One of the stolen English spinner spaniels has been returned to its rightful owner.

After almost a week of searching and despair, the breeders targeted in a brazen puppy theft over the weekend finally have cause to celebrate.

Four eight-week-old English springer spaniel puppies were stolen last Friday night from Kim and David Weier's Legume property, just over the NSW border near Killarney.

News of the heartbreaking theft quickly spread across social media with thousands of posts and shares online, with the first-time breeders' desperate search finally locating one of the lost $2500 puppies on Thursday.

Mrs Weier said she was elated when police confirmed the only male puppy stolen had been found on the Gold Coast and then handed in at Beenleigh.

"We're really glad we've got him back and gave him to his forever family ... they came and picked him up, they were just ecstatic and so keen to have him," Mrs Weier said.

"This little fella looked pretty exhausted when we got him from Beenleigh. He was pretty hungry and the police said they went out and got food for him, because they obviously hadn't been feeding him too well.

"We're really relieved, but still sad for the other three (females) because we don't know where are they and what sort of people they're with."

The first-time puppy breeder said finding the first lost dog was the confidence boost their search party needed, and was still receiving dozens of phone calls and online tips about the possible locations of the other three lost pups.

"It's just incredible how this has got out there on social media, my daughter even heard about it over in Canada," Mrs Weier said.

"I'd be devastated if anyone stole our own dogs, they're like our children. That's what these people are doing, they're destroying families."

Police investigations into the remaining thefts are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or PoliceLink on 131444.



