Increased dingo activity at Fraser Island tourist hotspots

VISITORS to Fraser Island are being warned of increased dingo activity around some of the most popular tourist destinations.

The Department of Environment and Science warned there had been increased dingo sightings around Eli Creek and the Maheno shipwreck.

Tourists have been reminded to keep children close and not to feed the dingoes.

"Remember K'gari is their place, give wongari (dingoes) space - do not approach wongari at any time," the release read. "Your safety is our concern but your responsibility."

Interactions between dingoes and people should be reported to rangers on the island or by calling 4127 9150.

It follows three serious attacks on children this year.

In January a six-year-old boy was bitten multiple times at Eurong, while a nine-year-old boy and his mother were attacked in February.

Then in April, two dingoes dragged a sleeping toddler from his parents' camper-trailer, leaving him with a fractured skull, two deep lacerations to the back of his neck and head and minor lacerations to the back of his scalp.

The parents of the 14-month-old were woken by his cries about midnight and when his father ran to look for him, he found the boy had been taken metres away from the trailer.