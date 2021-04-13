Incorrect overtaking signs removed from CQ Hwy

Signs stating incorrect road rules were erected on the Dawson Hwy, near Biloela.

Overtaking signs depicting incorrect road rules on the Dawson Highway, near Biloela, were removed on Monday.

Three separate signs have shown road users cannot overtake on split lines, can overtake on double lines, or can overtake on a full line when the incoming line is split.

Residents took to social media on Monday about the confusion and whether it was deemed safe.

One resident said the signs were going to cause fines if people do what the signs were asking.

Another resident stated it was a "head on in the making".

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said overtaking was only permitted if there was a single broken line or a broken line to the left of a continuous line.

"Wide centre line treatment was introduced in Queensland in 2010 and includes two parallel painted centre lines which separate oncoming traffic by one-metre," the spokesman said.

"The increased separation improves safety by reducing head-on crashes, with data indicating a 50 per cent reduction in head-on casualty crashes where the safety treatment has been implemented.

"If there is a continuous solid line, then overtaking is not permitted.

"The signs do not reflect the current road rules and will be removed on Monday."

The TMR spokesman said the new signs displaying correct messaging will be implemented as a priority.