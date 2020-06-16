inches from disaster Producers welcomed a weekend soaking but the Gympie region is still a few rainfalls short of relief What Gympie producers are hoping for over the coming weeks

THE weekend’s rain, while welcome, is just a drop in the bucket for what the region needs, according to Gympie’s primary producers.

“We need rain for the dams and pastures. About two or three inches across the board,” said Tom Grady, the owner of Tom Grady Rural Merchandise.

Mr Grady said most people he had spoken to need rain.

“Generally speaking the rain we get has been a bit hit and miss and the amount varies greatly in just a short distance. Generally everybody needs rain,” he said.

Steve Waugh, one of the vegetable producers at Farmer and Sun on the Southside, said he and other crops farmers were finding it tough.

“We’re constantly watering. We need the rain because we’re struggling to keep up the irrigation,” he said.

Tom Grady expansion - Tom and Jason Grady. Picture: Shane Zahner

Mr Waugh said “an inch here or there” would go a long way to helping alleviate current shortages just until the wet season in September.

“By the time we get to spring, we’ll need at least an inch a week,” he said.

Mr Grady said while we’ve had little rain since February, the rain we did get in the first two months of 2020 was heaven sent.

“All last spring it was dry up until January. It was very serious.

“Then in January and February we got some pretty good rain and that saved the whole district,” he said.

“I’ve seen it look a lot worse at this time of year before.”

Mr Grady said that aside from the weekend there has not been a lot of rain since February, but the forecast has him feeling optimistic.

Steve Waugh.

“Generally, you don’t need as much rain during the winter months.

“A few of the forecasts have been kinder than this time last year and it doesn’t look too bad.

“They’re saying to expect slightly better than average rainfall for the next few months.

“Let’s hope they’re right because we’ll be begging for rain by then.”

Mr Waugh said certain areas in the region were slightly better placed than others to receive substantial falls.

“The forecasts are looking promising to produce a decent amount of rain.

“West of the Mary River they’re doing it pretty tough – there always seems to be more rainfall on the eastern side of the river,” he said.

And while falls since February had been”pretty ordinary” Mr Waugh is hopeful that will change with the La Nina weather system over the coming months.

“But we need it to drive more inland,” he said.