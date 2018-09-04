Inappropriate, hilarious YouTube sensation heading to Gympie

Frenchy, the World's worst adult, comes to Gympie this month.

Frenchy, the World's worst adult, comes to Gympie this month. Contributed

YOUTUBE sensation Frenchy will perform his outrageous and very Aussie comedy act at the Gympie RSL later this month as part of his Sex, Drugs and Rollerblades regional tour of Australia.

With the language of a sailor and the face of a boat, Frenchy's live shows guarantee killer one-liners, crowd work, bogan ballads, stories and jokes you won't be able to repeat the next day.

The social media sensation has 1.5 million Facebook followers, and more than 245,000 subscribers and 40 million views of his YouTube channel SungaAttack.

Frenchy said guests can expect crude humour and a style similar to the humorous YouTube videos that first shot him to stardom. Contributed

He is a lanky Aussie with a self-depracating style who has achieved critical acclaim and sold out seasons at all major Australian comedy festivals and theatres around Australia.

In August 2015, Frenchy and his musical collaborator Zach Gervais released their debut single Friendzone which hit the iTunes Top 50 within 48 hours of its release, peaking at number 26 and overtaking popular artists like Ed Sheeran, Sia and Drake along the way.

Frenchy's 2016 collaboration with The Roundabout Crew's Tom Walker saw the duo become one of five recipients of Google and Screen Australia's Skip Ahead initiative- which awards winners a share of $500,000 to help fund and produce original online content.

Frenchy will play the Gympie RSL on September 22. JAMES PENLIDIS PHOTOGRAPHY

The team's narrative comedy web series The Australiana Hotel premiered on YouTube and featured an ensemble cast of YouTube personalities.

Frenchy's social media presence is steadily growing thanks to his weekly YouTube videos and Instagram posts collecting thousands of new followers every week.

His Instagram is currently at 190,000+ followers and his Facebook Page has well over 1.33 million likes, and views well into the 10's of millions- totalling close to 1.8 million followers and 100 million views across Frenchy's social media.

With his affable, engaging presence and sharp mind, Frenchy has proven to be one of the most proficient crowd work comedians in Australia. He is a prolific writer and religiously writes and creates original YouTube content to upload to his channel weekly.

LAUGHS AHEAD: Internationally known comedian Frenchy will be coming to Gympie this month. Contributed

Here are some reviews of his shows:

"Like driving really really fast to a destination you've never been before because you've always been slightly too scared of what your mother thinks." The Music

"Sublimely unexpected” had the audience in stitches” Reviews Hub (UK)

"A talented, born comedian” Herald Sun

"...bags of stage presence, great timing and delivery” Fringe Review (UK)

"Rancid, raw and revolting, also a rollicking good laugh” Herald Sun

"A lot of big laughs, an impressive show” The Music

"Had everyone in stitches. Frenchy is a true blue comedian in every sense of the word” Rip It Up

Frenchy will perform on stage at the Gympie RSL on Saturday, September 22. All shows are strictly 18+

Tickets are $35 and can be booked online at https://www.frenchycomedy.com/gympie