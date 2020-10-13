Menu
President Trump Holds First Campaign Rally Since Coronavirus Diagnosis
News

In Trump we trust: Makes you glad you live in Australia

Staff Reporter
13th Oct 2020 10:46 AM
Letter to Editor:

“I think I may be immune to COVID-19. I don’t know.”

These are the latest ridiculous boasts by “the never say die”, narcissistic, mentally-challenged, USA’s most un-presidential “ Commander-in-Chief”! He really doesn’t know much.

His entourage and Republicans are his “enablers”, allowing the deceit and dysfunction to continue. Just when you think you’ve heard it all, out he blurts another unbelievable statement, reinforcing his mental instability and incompetence yet again! He rejects any notion of being accountable for over 200 thousand COVID deaths.

Surely his peers must question his competence to make the executive decisions he does? “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph, is for good men to do nothing.” (Edmund Burke). Makes you glad you live in Australia.

E. Rowe, Keith Royal Drive, Marcoola

gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

