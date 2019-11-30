IN THE LEAD: Popular Gympie dentist blitzing comp

GYMPIE'S FAVOURITE DENTIST: Dr Brian Maher of River Dental is coming second and leading the contest is Dr Adam Bradshaw of Jacaranda Family Dental. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

GYMPIE'S FAVOURITE DENTIST: Dr Brian Maher of River Dental is coming second and leading the contest is Dr Adam Bradshaw of Jacaranda Family Dental. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

A POPULAR dentist has taken a remarkable lead in a quest to find Gympie’s favourite dentist which ends tomorrow night.

Dr Adam Bradshaw of Jacaranda Family Dental on the Southside is blitzing the competition on 40 percent of the vote compared to Dr Brian Maher of River Dental in runner up place on 16 percent. Dr Branka Starcevic of Channon Lawrence Dental and Dr Vladimir Sima of Dixon Dental are both tied for third place on 11 percent of the vote.

Click this link to vote:

Loyal patients flooded The Gympie Times facebook page this week with lots of praises for the people they trust the most with their pearly whites, resulting in 14 finalists.

Dr Adam Bradshaw with his daughter Olivia at the Gympie Relay for Life earlier this year. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Dr Bradshaw said he was excited to receive the phone call this morning that he was leading the competition as it gave his entire team a “pat on the back” for the hard work they put in each day.

“A big part of our philosophy is to provide every patient with the best possible experience. To be voted as Gympie’s favourite dentist is a huge pat on the back, not only for myself, but for our entire amazing team,” he said.

Caroline Vielle with Sam and Adam Bradshaw from Jacaranda Dental who were runner up in the Business of the year award last year. Dr Bradshaw is leading the quest to find Gympie’s favourite dentist. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

“Owning and seeing Jacaranda Family Dental grow over the past five-and-a-half-years has definitely been a highlight of my time as a dentist. My wife and I established the practice after deciding Gympie was where I wanted to work and raise a family. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved since opening our doors.

Dr Bradshaw said it was incredible to see the changes five years later.

“When we opened in 2014, I was the sole dentist and my wife Sam, was our oral health therapist. We now have a team of four dentists, two oral health therapists and 12 support staff. This year we have had to expand to add an additional two surgeries to help cater for the demand,” he said.

“We would love to take the opportunity to thank all of our amazing patients who have entrusted us with their oral health care. We are largely a referral-based practice with many of our new patients being referred by family and friends.”

One of Dr Bradshaw’s clients, Karyn Post wrote on the Gympie Times facebook page and said it was an “absolute gem of a practice.”

Voting closes tomorrow night at 10pm.