In the hot seat: council to finally reveal latest Rattler blowout

THE long wait for the Rattler's latest blowout figures will hopefully end today with Gympie Regional Council to debate the project's future in its final meeting for 2017.

The train's debut was delayed in October, bringing a deluge of questions from Gympie MP Tony Perrett and the community over the project's new cost and where the money will come from.

These extra costs are not the only Rattler issue on today's agenda.

The council will discuss the possibility of starting or defending legal action linked to the project.

Scarce details are available on this as it will all be discussed "in committee”, but the council has said it is looking into the "adequacy” of the contracts prepared by the consultant.

At the centre of this adequacy question was the condition of bridges on the line, which were later found to need more replacement parts than first thought.

It will be the second blowout on the project, which increased by $1.69 million in July when tenders for the track restoration came in higher than expected.

While the steam train is the hottest item on the council's pre-Christmas meeting list, it is not the only one in what could well be a fiery final meeting.

Also up for discussion is the controversial Corbets quarry at the entrance to the Mary Valley, which has been given the green light by staff but must today be signed off by councillors.

According to the report, the quarry received 80 submissions and two petitions from the public, particularly about "visual amenity, safety, a lack of demonstrated need, lack of suitable buffers and impacts from noise and traffic”.

The concrete batching plant in particular is noted to conflict with the rural zone code, but "sufficient grounds may exist to warrant its approval based on the Economic Needs Assessment provided and subject to the imposition of significantly stringent conditions”.

Corbets' proposal is not the only quarry up for approval, though, with an old quarry at Kandanga also applying to be reopened.

The quarry operators want council to allow up to 5000 tonnes a year to be extracted from the site.

The application attracted 21 submissions and one petition during public notice; if approved is will be subject to 21 conditions.

In other items, a $10,000 community support payment is expected to be approved for Kilkivan Kindergarten Inc, while acquisition of land at the Rainbow Beach waste site from the Queensland Government is also recommended.

The state of the region's signs will also be discussed, including noting connections to the region's indigenous heritage making them accurate, concise and as positive as possible.