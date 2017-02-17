In the era of fake news, Jody Allen offers 'real'

THE juggernaut that is the rising star of Gympie mummy blogger Jody Allen is gaining pace and there is no telling where it will end.

Jody, a self-confessed dag who has parlayed her frugality, social media obsession and penchant for wearing PJs into a multi-million dollar empire, now has her own television show, named and based on her incredibly successful website, Stay at Home Mum.

Jody comes across as the same "dag" she was years ago when she worked for the council. She's still wearing her PJs around the house too.

Walt Collins and Jody Allen will star in Stay at Home Mum on the Seven Network.

Sure, she's jetting off to exotic locations and rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous on a semi-regular basis. And sure, she's about to start a weekly commute to Melbourne to shoot her TV series, but success does not appear to have gone to her head.

Jody does not pretend to be a rocket scientist though one might suggest she is a whole lot smarter and more talented than she lets on. She has found her niche but she does not take herself too seriously.

She loves Netflix and housework in her "down time". She will have a wine but she's not really a drinker.

In a world of alternate facts and fake news, Jody Allen is real. And a little bit naughty.

Stay at Home Mum will screen on Seven from April. Be proud, Gympie.