Hamilton Street in Buderim was the scene of pandemonium when a man was allegedly stabbed to death.
Hamilton Street in Buderim was the scene of pandemonium when a man was allegedly stabbed to death.
'In shock': Victim on Coast for alleged attacker's wedding

Matty Holdsworth
by
13th Jun 2019 10:53 AM
DAYS out from getting married, a Sunshine Coast man has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering his own brother.

Buderim's Bernard John Robbins, 57, is currently in the Maroochydore watchhouse, set to appear in court later today.

Authorities were called to a unit block in Hamilton St, Buderim, after a disturbance about 10pm Wednesday where they found the man.

READ: 'Blood everywhere': Neighbours' shock over alleged murder

Police allege the victim is a 61-year-old man who flew over from Western Australia to attend his brother's wedding.

Caloundra CIB officer detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said the man had sustained "multiple" stab wounds to his upper body.

"The man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital but died several hours later," Snt Sgt Eaton said.

"The victim is actually the man's brother, who travelled from WA for his wedding this weekend.

"Police allege there was an argument between the two parties which resulted in a physical altercation.

"There were two other parties but no one else was injured."

Hamilton Street in Buderim was the scene of pandemonium when a man was allegedly stabbed to death.

"Once it became serious, neighbours did attend and try to provide assistance."

He said the incident would have been tragic for the family.

"Any incident of this nature is a real shock. It's tragic for the family, you can only imagine their heartache."

