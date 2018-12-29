IN REVIEW: The highs and lows of Gympie council in 2018

RATTLING ALONG: Gympie Regional Council reached highs in 2018 thanks to the Curra Hall (top left), and Widgee Engineering (bottom right, Peter Saal, Malcolm Biegel and Di Saal pictured), although the Gold Rush parade (top right) and 10 per cent rate rise for some rural properties (bottom left, Karen McNamara and Gordon McWilliam pictured) brought them back to earth. The Rattler's return was a mixed bag, finally back on track but not without more delays and blowouts.

AWARD-WINNING efforts, rates rage and a sort-of end to the Rattler restoration saga highlighted another year of highs and lows for Gympie Regional Council in 2018.

ON THE PEAKS

The bug stops here

The zika mozzy. Jeff Miller

GYMPIE'S future health got a shot in the arm thanks new DNA screening technology which shone a light on the dengue mosquito at Goomeri.

The council was the first in Queensland to use the technology, and in doing so found more than half of the non-compliant water tanks they tested out west carried traces of the pest known not only for dengue, but zika and the chikungunya virus, too.

The tests provide a clearer picture of how pervasive the pest is, and gives the council a huge step up in ensuring the insects' incursion on the southeast corner goes no further.

Prize choices

The revamped Smithfield St is a prize winner. Jacob Carson

THE past year proved to be a prize one for several of the council's projects.

First off the rank was the $1.1million Curra Hall.

Along with being a hit with the community, the building and its Noosa-based designers Bark Design took out a Queensland Architectural Award in June.

Smithfield St followed shortly after, crowned best new urban landscape by the Queensland branch of the Australian Institutue of Landscape Architects.

The wins put both projects in the running for national prizes.

Gold medals were not solely reserved for multi-million dollar developments, though.

The council and waste education co-ordinator Elli Webb also made the headlines for the Best Council Sale for this year's Garage Sale Trail effort.

Engineering answer

A packed council chambers as Widgee Engineering's fate is possibly decided today. Scott Kovacevic

GIVEN the quantity of complaints thrown at the council about its inability to listen to the public, the decision to let Widgee Engineering stay seemed to give the people what they wanted.

In the wake of last year's controversial decision to deny the company's request to stay at its home of 25 years, it soon became clear many felt it was not the right choice.

As a result, the council found itself inundated with more than 2000 letters of support delivered to the chambers, followed by a likely record-setting turnout at the meeting not only filling chambers but lining the hallway and kitchen.

But as good as the council's PR was after the win, not everyone agrees with the decision.

It is now in the hands of the Planning and Environment Court on appeal leaving the company's future once more up in the air.

Green light audit

Councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

THE state of the council's bank account is a popular subject among ratepayers, but for those obligated to keep an eye on it the news is still good.

Despite some southward trending, the Queensland Audit Office again noted the council sat in the lowest financial risk band when it came to economic security.

It was given green lights in the majority of areas, with only one significant deficiency standing out.

The worst result in other areas was that it was "legally compliant” in delivering financial statements on time. And that's not really the scandal of the century.

STUCK IN THE MIDDLE

Finally, the Rattler's back

The rattler is back running, but it did not get there smoothly. Donna Jones

FOR those who have seen the historic puff and heard the iconic toot of the Mary Valley Rattler in action it is hard to argue the historic train sits close to many of Gympie's hearts.

And it made a quick mark: the owner of the Great Eastern Motor Inn is already celebrating a $325,000 economic injection during the next year, and passenger numbers are already in the thousands, too.

It would have been a winner for the council if not for the convoluted track it took to get here in 2018 after a blowout in December last year took the project cost to $14.5million.

Since then, it blew out again to $17.5million; was delayed when more sleepers were found to need replacement; lost its second general manager only five months after she was hired; announced ticket prices to a lukewarm response; caught more heat after the constant delays forced the council to endorse a "letter of comfort”; and had the budget for the original locomotive restoration blow out another $560,000.

Even a review into the train's delays was itself delayed from its original July date, first to September and now to "at least early in next year”.

INTO THE DITCH

Rush to judgement

Gympie Gold Rush parade in 2016. LEEROY TODD

GOLD Rush is not only the name of Gympie's popular parade, it is also an apt description for the speed at which the council's decided to move the annual event out of Mary St.

The surprise announcement did not sit well in the city, and quickly transformed from a question of location to a one of consultation.

In a fascinating "he said/she said” debate, Mary St traders said they were blindsided by the move, while the council argued shifting the parade had only been done after first talking to the traders.

And proving that holes can always get deeper, Mayor Mick Curran's attempt to defend the council's "extensive and unprecedented” consultation wrankled former Gold Rush president Jan Collins who demanded an apology for his claim the original parade was "dead in the water”.

All of which came to naught when the parade was rained out.

Approval on report

Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran at a budget meeting. Phil Coquerand

CRITICS of the council's performance in the past two years were given something to sink their teeth into when the biennial benchmarking survey showed the council's approval rating had dropped more than 5 per cent.

The report said the council's performance in five key categories, including qualities of council, basic services and customer service and communication, were "well below” their 2015 levels.

Compounding their pain, the drop - from 71.44 per cent happiness to 67.3 - was more than double that of Queensland's councils in general and took them from being above the statewide and provincial council averages to below.

Financial management, local employment and revenue raising were the biggest concerns raised by the 400 residents who were randomly chosen for the survey.

Rates found to be unlawful

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe. Cordell Richardson

AN "OOPS” perhaps owing more to convoluted legislation than anything else, the discovery that the council's rates levying had been bungled for several years was not a gold star moment.

The problem came to the forefront in late 2017 when the Supreme Court found the Fraser Coast Regional Council had illegally levied rates.

At the time, Gympie council said its conversations with the LGAQ had confirmed it did not have an issue like FCRC.

However, in March it turned out to be the exact opposite when they were named by the State Government as one of 26 Queensland councils in the same boat.

Not that it became a big issue, as that same government retroactively made it all legal.

Budget blues

Mayor Mick Curran was cornered on ABC Radio Sunshine Coast by an unhappy farmer, who was miffed by his rates bill. ABC Radio Sunshine Coast

HOW low can you go?

It is the magic question the region's ratepayers keep asking about Gympie's rates, and it proved to be an issue for the council across two budgets this year.

First there was the 2017-2018, where a on-CPI 2.1 per cent average rate rise last year ended with a $1.9million operating deficit.

Then came the 2018-2019 budget, where the hot topic of debate was the difference between an average rate rise, and an average rise for minimum ratepayers. The latter were given a 2.5 per cent hike, while some councillors argued the former (4.3 per cent) was more accurate.

Either way, it was above the mid-year CPI level of 2.1 per cent - breaking Cr Curran's pre-election promise of no rises "higher than CPI”.

And this is without mentioning the 10 per cent slug some rural ratepayers received, a choice which has put the council in line for more criticism.