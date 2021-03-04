IN PURSUIT: 8 Gympie drivers who tried to outrun the law

From leading police on a dangerous high speed chase to getting bogged trying to avoid the cops, here are eight Gympie drivers who tried (and failed) to escape the law.

Aside from drink drivers, drug drivers and disqualified drivers, Gympie police also had to deal with plenty of drivers trying to outrun the law in 2020.

Over the past 12 months, the Gympie Magistrates Court and Gympie District Court dealt with a number of cases where drivers evaded police by failing to stop or leading them on a high-speed chase.

Failing to comply with a police direction only makes the situation worse for the driver and either results in a hefty fine or jail time.

Here are eight Gympie drivers who avoided the law and made the cop’s job harder.

1. Shotgun killer jailed after driving rampage ends in Gympie

A convicted killer was given another three years in jail for a terrifying rampage that ended in Gympie.

John Allan Black, 45, repeatedly evaded police and drove on the wrong side of the road during an attempted meth-addled getaway that ended when he crashed on a dead-end road in Gympie.

John Allan Black served 12 years for the shooting manslaughter of a Mt Isa man.

Black pleaded guilty to two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, along with nine summary offences he racked up throughout the rampage.

The court heard Black was first seen driving in Bundaberg, driving away from police and was seen later that day where he evaded police again, speeding and veering dangerously on the wrong side of the road, causing multiple cars to avoid him and police to stop their chase.

After sideswiping a car, stealing some fuel and causing police to chase him on multiple occasions, he resisted arrest and got a face full of capsicum spray.

Black was given a cumulative three-year head sentence, and will be eligible for parole on May 26, this year.

2. Gympie man leads police on high speed chase through Maryborough

‘Incredibly stupid, dreadful and dangerous’ were just some of the words used to describe a Gympie man who led police on a high-speed chase through Maryborough.

Just before midnight on April 25, 2020, police patrolling in Tinana were forced into a late night chase as a car they tried to pull over on a highway off ramp sped away from them.

Gympie's Callum McClay pleaded guilty to evading police after he led them on a short but high speed chase in Maryborough.

The driver, Callum Robert McClay, 21, “took off‘ when police approached his stopped car, and after they activated lights and sirens and indicated for him to pull over, he sped up, reaching speeds of 146km/h in a 60 zone.

McClay pleaded guilty to evading police by failing to stop a motor car when directed, driving without a licence, and disobeying the speed limit by more than 40km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Magistrate Callaghan fined McClay $6672.50, the minimum penalty for the offence, and he was disqualified from having a licence for two years.

3. Hoon driving mum’s car tried to outrun cops

A 20-year-old Gympie man lost his licence for three years with the threat of jail time hanging over his head after he tried to evade police while driving without a licence.

A day trip to Rainbow Beach ended in a police chase for Alec Gordon Richardson, after police caught him driving recklessly while on a suspended licence.

Alec Richardson led police on a chase after they tried to pull him over for fishtailing and speeding in Rainbow Beach.

On March 7, 2020, police patrolling the area saw Richardson fishtailing and speeding in a beachfront car park on Rainbow Beach Road, and tried to pull him over.

Richardson was sentenced to six months in prison, released on immediate parole and disqualified from driving or holding a licence for three years.

Gympie man steals boat, gets bogged trying to outrun police

A young Gympie man who breached COVID-restrictions to steal a boat and was caught after getting bogged trying to outrun the police, had also been disqualified from driving.

While fishing at Rainbow Beach on April 18, 2020, Corey Michael Jessop-Warnes saw a small aluminium boat, known as a tender, tied to a tree near the Carlo Point boat ramp, and decided he would steal it.

Corey Michael Jessop-Warnes.

The 21-year-old headed home to Gympie to get a trailer, and at 6pm returned to the boat, untied and loaded it on to his trailer before he was seen driving it out of town.

At 7pm, Jessop-Warnes stopped on Rainbow Beach Road to inspect the boat, but when a police patrol noticed and turned their lights on, he ran to the car and tried to drive away.

Police pulled up alongside Jessop-Warnes, who tried to turn in front of them, but he spun into soft sand and became bogged.

Police officers saw Jessop-Warnes reach into his lap, and suspecting that he could be armed, an officer drew his gun and ordered him to put his hands up before detaining him.

Magistrate Callaghan gave Jessop-Warnes a head sentence of 18 months jail, to be released after serving six months.

5. Man jailed after racking up 40 charges in 2-year crime spree

A Gympie man’s suspicious behaviour led to his arrest, as he attempted to avoid a police patrol in Alexandra Hills in 2018.

Ian Charles Victor Mcilvenna, then 42-years-old, was acting suspiciously while riding a motorcycle, and police realised he was trying to avoid being seen by them.

They followed Mcilvenna to a dead end where he mounted the footpath and continued to flee at speeds of 20-30km/h before hitting another dead end, dumping the bike and trying to run.

After trying to taser him, the officers were able to arrest Mcilvenna, who told them he had a homemade gun and a glass pipe in his pocket.

Police also discovered he was wanted on a return to prison warrant.

After pleading guilty to 37 charges in 2020, Magistrate Chris Callaghan gave Mcilvenna a head sentence of two and half years, and disqualified him driving or holding a licence for three and half years. He will be eligible for parole in May this year.

6. Woman jailed after fleeing police in Gympie CBD

A Gympie woman who lied to police about her car being stolen after she fled from them in Gympie was sent to jail.

Just before 2am on May 24, 2020, police patrolling in Gympie followed a silver Commodore out of the McDonald’s car park and north on the Bruce Highway, before pulling the car over.

Near the Cross Street and Bruce Highway intersection, the driver of the car, later revealed to be Rachel Michelle Finucane, 28, pulled over in a “dangerous” spot.

A police officer approached the passenger door, and told the driver through the window, which was open only a few centimetres, to turn into Cross Street and stop.

Police followed as Finucane drove off in the right direction, but she then sped off.

Finucane appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to evading police.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced her to 50 days jail, with a parole eligibility date of December 3, 2020.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

7. Driver ‘crossed double lines’ to avoid cops, court hears

A man who allegedly evaded Gympie police by driving at excessive speeds on the wrong side of the road was refused bail.

Shane Anthony Digney-Rayner, 27, appeared in custody in the Gympie Magistrates Court charged with “a number of motor-vehicle related offences,” the most serious of which were that he drove dangerously and on a disqualified licence.

On January 14, 2020, Mr Digney-Rayner allegedly evaded police by driving 120km/h in an 80km/h zone.

He was later given bail, but police allegedly observed him behind the wheel the very next day.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Mr Digney-Rayner allegedly increased his speed upon seeing police activate their lights and sirens.

He allegedly then crossed over double white lines, stayed on the wrong side of the road, went faster still before “narrowly” avoiding a crash and accelerating away.

Bail was refused, and Mr Digney-Rayner was remanded in custody.

8. Gympie man kicked through unit door in a violent rage

A young Gympie man repeatedly evaded police on the Southside early last year and continued his offending four months later by seriously damaging a Tin Can Bay unit.

The 23-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one charge each of failing to stop for police and wilful damage in the Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court heard the man was spotted turning into Grant St by a marked police car late on May 22.

Police decided to stop the man and encountered him again on Woolgar Rd, activating flashing lights and directing him to stop.

He continued driving and again failed to stop when directed to by lights and sirens on Power Rd, speeding off instead.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan disqualified the man from driving for two years, and ordered he pay $1294 restitution for the damage he caused to the property.

