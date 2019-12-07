IN PICTURES: Hundreds compete at Gold Rush swimming carnival

THE Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival livestream has been and gone - and what a day of poolside action it was.

Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet

Competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah braved sweltering heat through eight hours at the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation centre.

The carnival crowd gave themselves a round of applause for their perseverance when the mercury hit a whopping 41C at the pool.

Missed the live action? Catch our photo gallery of the event here.

LIST OF WINNERS

1. Lewis O'Brien, Fairymead - Boys 5-7 25 LC metre Freestyle

2. Callum Warmington, Fairymead - Boys 5-7 25 LC metre Freestyle (Heat 1)

3. Flynn Adriaans and Jemma Cranston, Gympie - Each competed in 5-7 25 LC metre Freestyle

4. Chloe Daddow, Fraser Coast - Girls 5-7 25 LC metre Freestyle

5. Braydon Gillard, Gin Gin - Boys 8 50m Freestyle

6. Kirra Whitford, Hervey Bay - Girls 8 50m Freestyle and 8 Girls 50m backstroke

7. Jet Whitford, Hervey Bay - Boys 10 50m Freestyle, 10 Boys 50m butterfly

8. Ryan Bambach, USC - 11 Boys 50m Freestyle

9. Wahida Kelm, Sunshine Coast Sea Devils - 11 Girls 50m Freestyle

10. Sybrand De Klerk, Mundubbera - 13 Boys 50m Freestyle and 13 Boys 100m Butterfly

11. Charley Sharrock, Coolum - 15 Boys 50m Freestyle

12. Lauren Maguire, St Andrews - 16 Girls 50m Freestyle

13. Andrew Cowan, Cooroy swim coach - 16+ Open 50m Freestyle

14. Josh Collins, Beerwah - 15 Boys 50m Freestyle

15. Teagan McGowan, Good Shepherd Aquatics - 14 Girls 50m Freestyle and 50m butterfly

16. Xavier Gomes - Gold Fins 13 Boys 100m Butterfly (21)

17. Tyla Paterson, Caboolture - 13 Girls 100m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle and 50m butterfly

18. Mimi Woods, Fairymead - 11 Girls 100m Butterfly (23)

19. Hamish Chart, Good Shepherd - 12 Boys 100m Butterfly (24)

20. Darcy Higgins, Maleny - 12 Boys 50m breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke, 200m individual medley

21. Elsie Bowditch, Tewantin - 11 Girls 50m breaststroke

22. Ryan Bambach, USC - 11 Boys 50m breaststroke, 11 Boys 100m backstroke and 11 Boys 50m butterfly

23. Holly Hembling, Somerset - 12 Girls 50m breaststroke and 12 Girls 200m individual medley

24. Amelia Irwin, Goodlife Buderim - 13 Girls 50m breaststroke

25. James Hadley, Gympie Gold Fins - 16+ Boys 50m breaststroke

26. Trent Carpenter, Fairymead - 14 Boys 50m breaststroke

27. James Hangar, Noosa - 13 Boys 50m breaststroke and 13 Boys 50m backstroke

28. Navy Keen, Fraser Coast - 11 Girls 100m backstroke

29. Beau Pattison, Coolum-Peregian 14 Boys 100m backstroke

30. Emmily Lingard, Hervey Bay, 15 Girls 50m backstroke

31. Taj Ryan, Noosa - 14 Boys 200m individual medley

32. Matilda Rodda, Kawana Waters - 10 Girls 50m backstroke

33. Erin McGarry, St. Andrews - 9 Girls 50m backstroke

34. Camry Bracegirdle, SCGS - 13 Girls 50m backstroke

35. Cooper Bengtson, Good Shepherd Aquatics Noosa - 15 Boys 50m backstroke

36. Tyler Gleeson, Belgravia - 15 Boys 100m breaststroke

37. Leash Wilson, Mountain Creek - MC breaststroke and backstroke

38. Byron Briggs, Mooloolaba - 8 Boys 50m butterfly

39. Kai Lawson - 13 Boys 100m breaststroke

40. Corinne Britain, Mountain Creek - 16+ Girls 50m butterfly

41. Troy Carlson, SCGS - 16+ 100m butterfly

42. Bayley McGowan, Good Shepherd - 12 Girls 100m Butterfly (22)

43. Darcy Higgins, Maleny - 12 Boys 50m Freestyle