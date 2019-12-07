Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival 2019.
Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival 2019.
News

IN PICTURES: Hundreds compete at Gold Rush swimming carnival

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Dec 2019 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gympie Gold Rush Swimming Carnival livestream has been and gone - and what a day of poolside action it was.

Photos
View Gallery

Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet

Competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah braved sweltering heat through eight hours at the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation centre.

The carnival crowd gave themselves a round of applause for their perseverance when the mercury hit a whopping 41C at the pool.

Missed the live action? Catch our photo gallery of the event here.

LIST OF WINNERS

1. Lewis O'Brien, Fairymead - Boys 5-7 25 LC metre Freestyle

2. Callum Warmington, Fairymead - Boys 5-7 25 LC metre Freestyle (Heat 1)

3. Flynn Adriaans and Jemma Cranston, Gympie - Each competed in 5-7 25 LC metre Freestyle

4. Chloe Daddow, Fraser Coast - Girls 5-7 25 LC metre Freestyle

5. Braydon Gillard, Gin Gin - Boys 8 50m Freestyle

6. Kirra Whitford, Hervey Bay - Girls 8 50m Freestyle and 8 Girls 50m backstroke

7. Jet Whitford, Hervey Bay - Boys 10 50m Freestyle, 10 Boys 50m butterfly

8. Ryan Bambach, USC - 11 Boys 50m Freestyle

9. Wahida Kelm, Sunshine Coast Sea Devils - 11 Girls 50m Freestyle

10. Sybrand De Klerk, Mundubbera - 13 Boys 50m Freestyle and 13 Boys 100m Butterfly

11. Charley Sharrock, Coolum - 15 Boys 50m Freestyle

12. Lauren Maguire, St Andrews - 16 Girls 50m Freestyle

13. Andrew Cowan, Cooroy swim coach - 16+ Open 50m Freestyle

14. Josh Collins, Beerwah - 15 Boys 50m Freestyle

15. Teagan McGowan, Good Shepherd Aquatics - 14 Girls 50m Freestyle and 50m butterfly

16. Xavier Gomes - Gold Fins 13 Boys 100m Butterfly (21)

17. Tyla Paterson, Caboolture - 13 Girls 100m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle and 50m butterfly

18. Mimi Woods, Fairymead - 11 Girls 100m Butterfly (23)

19. Hamish Chart, Good Shepherd - 12 Boys 100m Butterfly (24)

20. Darcy Higgins, Maleny - 12 Boys 50m breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke, 200m individual medley

21. Elsie Bowditch, Tewantin - 11 Girls 50m breaststroke

22. Ryan Bambach, USC - 11 Boys 50m breaststroke, 11 Boys 100m backstroke and 11 Boys 50m butterfly

23. Holly Hembling, Somerset - 12 Girls 50m breaststroke and 12 Girls 200m individual medley

24. Amelia Irwin, Goodlife Buderim - 13 Girls 50m breaststroke

25. James Hadley, Gympie Gold Fins - 16+ Boys 50m breaststroke

26. Trent Carpenter, Fairymead - 14 Boys 50m breaststroke

27. James Hangar, Noosa - 13 Boys 50m breaststroke and 13 Boys 50m backstroke

28. Navy Keen, Fraser Coast - 11 Girls 100m backstroke

29. Beau Pattison, Coolum-Peregian 14 Boys 100m backstroke

30. Emmily Lingard, Hervey Bay, 15 Girls 50m backstroke

31. Taj Ryan, Noosa - 14 Boys 200m individual medley

32. Matilda Rodda, Kawana Waters - 10 Girls 50m backstroke

33. Erin McGarry, St. Andrews - 9 Girls 50m backstroke

34. Camry Bracegirdle, SCGS - 13 Girls 50m backstroke

35. Cooper Bengtson, Good Shepherd Aquatics Noosa - 15 Boys 50m backstroke

36. Tyler Gleeson, Belgravia - 15 Boys 100m breaststroke

37. Leash Wilson, Mountain Creek - MC breaststroke and backstroke

38. Byron Briggs, Mooloolaba - 8 Boys 50m butterfly

39. Kai Lawson - 13 Boys 100m breaststroke

40. Corinne Britain, Mountain Creek - 16+ Girls 50m butterfly

41. Troy Carlson, SCGS - 16+ 100m butterfly

42. Bayley McGowan, Good Shepherd - 12 Girls 100m Butterfly (22)

43. Darcy Higgins, Maleny - 12 Boys 50m Freestyle

2019 gympie gold rush swim meet livestream sport swimming swimming queensland
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Car ‘cut in half’ in Gympie crash

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Car ‘cut in half’ in Gympie crash

        News Witness says car was “T-boned”, nearby residents claim they didn’t hear any crash

        How the most improved Gympie region school made it happen

        premium_icon How the most improved Gympie region school made it happen

        News The analysis compared each GYmpie region school’s combined results for each NAPLAN...

        NAPLAN: Most improved schools in Gympie region in past 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: Most improved schools in Gympie region in past 5...

        News An analysis of five years’ worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the Gympie region...

        5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school...

        News The third best performing Year 5 school was St Patrick’s Primary School, in Gympie...