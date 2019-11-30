Menu
Gympie Basketball Association Grand Final Day – Pugs Linaker attempts a shot over the defence of Declan Bartolo.
IN PICTURES: Gympie’s hoops stars shine on Grand Final day

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
30th Nov 2019 6:14 PM
BASKETBALL: The Gold City’s brightest basketball stars took their chance to shine at the Gympie Basketball Association’s action-packed grand finals at the Showgrounds this afternoon.

The league-leading Raptors shook off an early challenge from the Thunder to take out the High School Junior crown 86-68, thanks to an MVP performance from combo guard Kobe Lodder.

Lodder’s combination of perimeter and close-range shooting proved too much for a committed Thunder defence, while Jy Corbet, Tarkyn Sanders and Timothy Hinds turned in strong games to ensure their team walked off the court as champs.

Jake Henry-May and Sam Kropp fought valiantly, but couldn't quite get their team over the line against the minor premiers.

Winning coach Alex Nethercott traded the clipboard for a headband and led his Thunder side to an emphatic 76-39 win over the Cavaliers in the following High School Senior final.

Despite opening an early lead, the Cavs couldn’t contain an explosive Thunder offense after the quarter time buzzer, with Nethercott leaning heavily on his strengths to drive inside and attack the bucket.

Nethercott walked away with an MVP nod for both the grand final and the season itself, a feat matched by Lodder in the juniors.

Take a look at our photo gallery of today’s action.

cavaliers gympie basketball association gympie community gympie news gympie region gympie sport raptors thunder
