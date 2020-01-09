IN PHOTOS: Where to snag a ripper catch this weekend

WITH wind swell and run all dropping last weekend, plenty of offshore anglers took the opportunity to head out. Most of the anglers headed out early morning as the breezes did tend to strengthen in the afternoon.

Quality venus tusk fish. Boated on a Cougar One charter to Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

OFFSHORE

Angler fishing inside Fraser Island reported plenty in the way of pelagic activity. Birds have been feeding on the bait schools making it easy for angler to find the fish. Long tail tuna, mack tuna and spotted and Spanish mackerel have all been reported. The numbers are a little down on previous weeks but there is still plenty to go round. The best approach has been using slugs in the 15 to 40 gram range.

David Bowtell from Noosa is pictured with a 63cm flathead and Angela and her uncle Nigel from Maleny a 68cm specimen which they boated above Tewantin while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The sharks have been a real problem with plenty of large bull sharks also feeding on the bait schools and unfortunately anglers hooked fish. If the sharks become too much of a problem it is best to move off and find another school.

With the run dropping anglers that have headed for the reefs have had a better chance of getting a bait to the bottom without a giant sinker. The reefs off Double Island and Rainbow have been firing with some good reports of snapper, trout, sweetlips, pearl peach, big cobia and even the odd red emperor. Live baits of yakkas or slimy mackerel have been your best bet with the good old pilchard floater a close second.

BEACHES

Off Noosa, Sunshine reef has again been a hot spot with plenty of both reef and pelagics landed. Sunshine is one of those great Reefs for working soft plastics and the Chasebait Ultimate Squid has been a real winner, rigged on their purpose made squid rigs these things will fall and can be worked like a fleeing squid.

Jord Wiegerink caught this 6kg cobia while fishing from his kayak at Hall's Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

With some well needed rain in the Tin Can Bay area last week, the influx of fresh has the crabs up and walking, for those that can get up Crab Creek at the end of the bay plenty of pots have claimed some good bucks. Make sure you set your pots in the deeper holes as this Creek can run a little dry on the run out tide.

Jacks are still in great numbers with plenty of angler finding fish holding on structure and rock bars. Live baits of prawns herring or even poddy mullet have all claimed some stonking fish.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

Up in the Mary the fresh has also improved the threadfin Salmon count. Solid fish have been taken on baits and soft vibes like the Samaki Vibelicious in the bigger sizes. Bycatch has been some nice grunter with plenty of quality flathead in the mix.

Spanish mackerel and coral trout from recent Trekka 2 charters to Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Whiting numbers have been good with plenty of fish taken on the Inskip side of the bay. Whiting have been taken on worms, yabbies and peeled prawns. With the easterly winds in the afternoon popping smaller poppers and surface walkers from that side has also been popular. A great trick when working surface lures for whiting is to swap out the back treble for a set of trailing assist hooks. These hooks will increase your hook up rate if the fish are biting a little short.

On the beach conditions could not be better, and with the tide in the mornings getting out early is the key. If you can be on the beach for daybreak there are plenty of dart on offer with the bigger fish at the top of the tide. The Noosa North Shore has been fishing well for whiting with most fish in the closer gutters. Up on Fraser there are some good tailor coming from the evening tide along with some quality jew.

Harry O'Loughlin won the $100.00 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with his Ginger Meggs smile and the 60cm personal best flathead fhe caught on Teewah Beach. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

