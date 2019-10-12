IN PHOTOS: Where to snag a ripper catch this weekend

Snapper and samson fish plus snapper and amberjack from a recent Cougar One charter to Double Island Point.

WITH a couple of weather windows last weekend, offshore anglers headed out in search of some great reef and pelagic species.

Reports coming in from around Double Island Reefs is there is still plenty of snapper on offer. Maori cod, jew, cobia and the odd red emperor were also on offer.

OFFSHORE

With the neap tides there was not a lot of current, but conditions were far from perfect with the breezes springing up mid-morning. Bigger boats were able to cope with the conditions but the smaller craft made their way back over the bar and played inside Fraser Island.

Inside Fraser, plenty of pelagics have been reported with both tuna and mackerel taken. They are following the bait schools so keep an eye out for bird activity to give you an idea as to where to start looking.

The pelagic season this year looks like it is going to be outstanding, with some very strong reports of good schools of both spotted and school mackerel terrorising the waters around Hervey Bay and the Sandy Strait.

Being geared up is all important, so make sure you have a good array of diving lures that can be trolled at different depths and some nice metal slugs of different sizes and weights to match the profile to cast at the bait schools they are feeding on.

Out of Noosa, North Reef has been very popular with some nice reef species coming over the side, snapper along with some nice sweetlip and pearl perch have all been taken.

Sunshine, Halls and Chardon's have also been performing well with cobia, snapper, cod jew and the odd pelagic.

BEACHES

On the beaches, tailor numbers are still good up on Fraser Island with Happy Valley reporting some good fish. As we move into the bigger evening tide this week things should get better with more water in the gutters.

Those fishing slide bait rigs have had some luck on the jew with the bigger fish tending to hold to the back of the breakers.

On Inskip plenty of campers have reported tailor along with good catches of dart and whiting on the outgoing tide. Freshly pulled worms and yabbies have been the go to baits for the whiting and dart while the tailor have been feeding on pilchards, mullet fillet and bonito fillet.

Tin Can has been fishing well for flathead over the last week with the last of the run-out tide first thing in the morning prime time.

This tide cycle is perfect as these fish will feed harder first thing in the morning and love the run-out tide. Slow roller plastics in a prawn profile have been great with the Zman Shrimpz a favourite of mine.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

Whiting numbers have slowed a little but will pick up as we move toward the full moon, the mouths of both Alligator and Kauri Creeks should have some good elbow slapper this weekend.

Live yabbies are a great bait, but if you don't have time to collect them then the good old peeled prawn will also work well.

Mangrove Jack numbers continue to improve with fish reported around structure, try fishing at night around the moored vessels and structure as the fish tend to feed harder in the darker hours.

Live baits are always the best way to go. Fish 15-20lb braid and 20lb leader and make sure you have the drag up tight as these fish hit like a ton of bricks and will have you busted off before you know it.

