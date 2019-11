HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Rhonda Bury on her 80th birthday at Charlies Hotel in Gympie on Saturday November 30. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

IT was a special day to celebrate for one Gympie family at Charlie’s Hotel this afternoon.

Rhonda Bury, together with her husband Adam and loving family and friends celebrated her 80th birthday.