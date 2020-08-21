Menu
VIRTUAL TOUR: Take a look inside Noosa's 400sq m, $4.45 million super penthouse.
Property

IN PHOTOS: Look inside Noosa's $4.45m super penthouse

Matt Collins
21st Aug 2020
It boasts more features than you can poke a stick at, and a view that goes on for days.

The only problem with the 400sq m Noosa Heads super penthouse is deciding which of the seven car parks to put the car.

Located in the Parkridge Estate on Resort Dr, Noosa Heads, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property enjoys views out to the stunning Lake Weyba and the hinterland.

Internal features include a built-in fireplace, a second kitchen with a butler's pantry and a full-height wine fridge and bar.

"What will strike people as soon as they enter the apartment is its spaciousness and the high quality of finishes," Parkridge sales manager Jeremy Gilmore said.

"Absolutely nothing has been left to chance, most rooms have stunning views to the lake, golf course, and natural bushland.

"The 4m-high ceilings in the living area provide a real sense of space unlike anything I have ever seen in an apartment."

The $4.45 million property is situated within the Parkridge project which includes two 25m lap pools, gymnasium, Fish Parkridge restaurant and convenience store set among 2500sq m of central parkland.

For more information go to the Parkridge website.

