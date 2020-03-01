Menu
Colts vs Kenilworth Preliminary Final – Kenilworth celebrate a wicket. Picture: Shane Zahner
IN PHOTOS: Gympie cricket prelim goes down to the wire

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
1st Mar 2020 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

FINALS intensity hit another level at Keith Manthey Oval yesterday as the Colts and Kenilworth fought for the right to meet Murgon in the 2020 Gympie Regional Cricket Association grand final.

READ MORE: Gympie’s top nine cricket players

Kenilworth skipper Steve Ledger’s decision to send the hosts into bat looked good when they were dismissed for 151 in the 40th over.

Sam Lang was the only Colt to raise the bat in notching 52 at better than a run a ball, while opener Brandon Sauer did his best to arrest a top order slide with 44 from 90 deliveries.

Ledger was playing a lone hand in his side’s reply, sitting at 61 not out as Kenilworth reached 2/96 as of the latest update.

With eight wickets left in the dressing room, Kenilworth needed just 56 more runs to book their place in the big dance.

Read more about the result next week in The Gympie Times, and check out all the best gameday shots in the gallery below.

