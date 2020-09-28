IN PHOTOS: Adventurers head to 4WD, fishing, camping expo

Hunter and Lucas headed to the expo on Saturday to find their perfect caravan. Photo: Lucy Rutherford

With COVID-19 restrictions inspiring people to travel locally, the South Queensland Caravan, Camping, Fishing and 4WD Expo had its best turnout in years.

Families and experienced or potential travellers headed to Sunshine Coast Stadium over the weekend to compare the latest caravans, camper trailers, motorhomes and boats, while discovering new holiday and touring destinations.

Managing director of Australian Events, Bob Carroll said it was great to see eager travellers falling in love with their perfect caravan or vehicle.

"This has been the best attendance we've had for five years so it's been really encouraging to get that response from the public," he said.

Mr Carroll said the expo, which will be the last one on the Coast for the year is always a great boost to the local economy.

"A lot of people who have come here have travelled because there just hasn't been enough of these events on," he said.

"People have been very keen to be part of it.

"The exhibitors have done well, they're selling a lot of stock and getting some really good connections for forward business."

Mr Caroll said the turnout was so successful because COVID-19 restrictions had inspired people to holiday locally and travel Australia.

He said he would love to be able to hold more events on the Coast, with the expo now in its 27th year.

"There's a desperate need on the Sunshine Coast for new facilities, we've been starved," Mr Carroll said.

"The Sunshine Coast really needs to wake up to the fact it's a huge industry and we can do so many more events and bring so many other event operators to the Coast if we had those facilities."

Husband and wife John and Katrina Burke brought something new to the expo this year with their range of Little Gem Caravans.

The small caravans imported from Italy to Australia for the first time appeal to the traveller who wants something lightweight and affordable.

Mrs Burke originally just bought one for herself, but after thinking there could be a demand for them in Australia, decided to start selling them too.

"They're easy to tow and just beautiful to use," Mrs Burke said.

"There's been really good, positive feedback about them."