Thousands took to Mary St tonight to celebrate this year’s first Christmas on Mary event

COVID could not keep Gympie from celebrating Christmas in style as thousands of residents descended on Mary St to enjoy the year’s first festival event.

An early threat of rain could not stop people from enjoying a night of classic cars, hot food and live music to celebrate the first time the iconic main street event could be held this year.

You can check out all of the night’s excitement right here.

